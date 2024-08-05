Lion dies at Tyavarekoppa in Shivamogga

An 18-year-old male lion, named Arya, died at Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga on Monday.

In a press release, issued on Monday, the Executive Director of the Safari informed the media that the lion died due to age-related multiple organ failure.

The veterinarians of the Forest Department and Government Veterinary College conducted the post-mortem, and the carcass was disposed of later. The animal was brought to Tyavarekoppa from Mysuru in 2008. After Arya’s death, the number of lions at the safari has come down to four.