Lion dies after brief illness

A file photo of 11-year-old Nakul, the lion who died on December 2, 2021.
Special Correspondent Belagavi 02 December 2021 15:50 IST
Updated: 02 December 2021 15:55 IST

It was a resident of Rani Channamma zoo

A lion in the Rani Channamma zoo died of a brief illness, in Bhoot Ramana Hatti village in Belagavi district, on December 2. The 11-year-old lion, Nakul, had been unwell in the last few days. It was suffering from a digestive disorder.

A team of veterinary doctors failed to save the animal, officials said.

The lion had been brought from Shivamogga zoo and had some problems adjusting to the climate in Belagavi district, a zoo official said.

Its two siblings, who were also brought from Shivamogga, are doing fine.

