Karnataka

Lion dies after brief illness

A file photo of 11-year-old Nakul, the lion who died on December 2, 2021.  

A lion in the Rani Channamma zoo died of a brief illness, in Bhoot Ramana Hatti village in Belagavi district, on December 2. The 11-year-old lion, Nakul, had been unwell in the last few days. It was suffering from a digestive disorder.

A team of veterinary doctors failed to save the animal, officials said.

The lion had been brought from Shivamogga zoo and had some problems adjusting to the climate in Belagavi district, a zoo official said.

Its two siblings, who were also brought from Shivamogga, are doing fine.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 3:55:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/lion-dies-after-brief-illeness/article37804112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY