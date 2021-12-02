Lion dies after brief illness

It was a resident of Rani Channamma zoo

A lion in the Rani Channamma zoo died of a brief illness, in Bhoot Ramana Hatti village in Belagavi district, on December 2. The 11-year-old lion, Nakul, had been unwell in the last few days. It was suffering from a digestive disorder.

A team of veterinary doctors failed to save the animal, officials said.

The lion had been brought from Shivamogga zoo and had some problems adjusting to the climate in Belagavi district, a zoo official said.

Its two siblings, who were also brought from Shivamogga, are doing fine.