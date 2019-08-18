Links to rain-battered villages being restored

A week after the flash floods in the Mrutyunjaya devastated them, one of the three bridges that connected over 400 families in Charmadi Gram Panchayat limits to the mainland has now been temporarily restored.

More than 1,500 people living on the foot of the Western Ghats had lost connectivity with the mainland (Charmadi) after the bridge at Annaru and the approaches to the bridges at Aralapade and Parlani got washed away. People of several villages at the foot of the ghats, beyond which there is nothing but dense forest, had lost connectivity with the mainland. Villagers from those areas who had come to the Charmadi side too had been stranded as they were not able to return.

Prakash Shetty, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), Charmadi Gram Panchayat, told The Hindu that the approach road to Parlani bridge had been temporarily restored. The trunks of huge trees and boulders that had got stuck at the bridge have been removed. People are using the bridge and two-wheelers and four-wheelers are also plying on it.

The bridge at Aralapade is expected to be temporarily restored soon. “Three earthmovers are being used to restore the approaches to the bridge by removing the debris and tree trunks,” the PDO said, and added that arrangements would be made such that two-wheelers could also ply on it.

There is a proposal to construct a hanging bridge or steel bridge at Annaru for now as reconstructing the bridge that has been washed away will take at least a year. The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department and authorities of the Master Plannery, Puttur, a construction institution known for making pre-cast concrete materials, have visited the spot for a study.

Ravi Poojary, a member of the panchayat, said Mescom restored power supply to most of the houses affected by the floods on Saturday. People who are returning from the houses of their relatives or relief camps are cleaning the houses and doing restoration works. But the huge task of removing sludge from arecanut plantations remains, he said.

Mr. Shetty said as per the preliminary estimation, 62 families had lost their houses fully or partially. Of them, 24 families have now shifted to the rented accommodation.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has announced that the government would give ₹5,000 as rent a month to those who have permanently lost their houses. In addition, they will be given ₹5 lakh for rebuilding their houses. The government will give ₹1 lakh to those whose houses have been partially damaged for taking up repairs.