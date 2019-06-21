Linguists concerned by ‘rapid extinction’ of languages in a globalised world

Linguists and academicians arrived from all over India to take part in the 47th All-India Conference of Dravidian Linguists and International Symposium on Language Endangerment, organised at the Central University of Karnataka (CUK), Kalaburagi, on Thursday. They expressed serious concerns what they called “rapid extinction of languages” in the world in general, and Dravidian languages in particular.

The event was organised by CUK in association with the Dravidian Linguistic Association of India (DLAI) and the International School of Dravidian Linguistics (ISDL), Thiruvananthapuram.

H.M. Maheshwaraiah, senior linguist and Vice-Chancellor of CUK, who inaugurated the event, said the process of extinction of indigenous languages in India gathered momentum under the British rule. He also pointed out that India was among the top three countries in the world, along with the United States and Indonesia, whose languages were on the verge of extinction.

“Language is not only a tool for communication, but is also a base for the intellectual outputs of knowledge, culture and civilisation of mankind. Language endangerment may lead to the loss of language and historical and ethnic identity. India has the largest number of endangered languages in the world. To save such languages, fluency in the mother tongue should be improved among the speakers, especially the younger generation,” he said in his inaugural address.

Attributing the acceleration of language extinction on the global landscape to the advancement of science and technology and the process of globalisation, Mr. Maheshwaraiah stressed the need for collective efforts to save endangered languages.

“Linguists, members of endangered-language communities, non-governmental organisations, UNESCO and the European Union are actively working to save and stabilise endangered languages... The Government of India too felt the need for studying the trends in language endangerment to evolve remedial measures for revitalisation and to identify the methods of preservation of language, culture and rituals,” he said. “The University Grants Commission has instituted many Centres for Endangered Languages throughout India. CUK has set up a nodal centre to take the lead in the study of endangered languages in south India... These centres should be made to function as permanent bodies. The number of endangered languages in the Dravidian family may be over 50. Revitalisation and development of these languages should be the need of the hour.”

Naduvattom Gopalakrishnan, director of ISDL, delivered an address too while A. Murigeppa, president of DLAI, presided.