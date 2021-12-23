Karnataka

Linguistic Society meet concludes in Mysuru

The 43rd International Conference of the Linguistic Society of India, hosted by Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and LSI, concluded on Thursday. On this occasion, CIIL organised a valedictory session in which D.P. Pattanayak, Founder Director, CIIL, delivered the valedictory lecture virtually.

In his address, Prof. Pattanayak said linguistics is on the decline and academicians and policy makers need to consider it seriously.

He emphasised the need for promoting deep specialisations and interdisciplinary approaches. Linguists can play a major role in overcoming the language problems and contribute to national integrity, he opined.

He also called for the establishment of linguistics and allied disciplines in all universities.

On this occasion, two issues of the Journal of Indian Linguistics were launched. Umarani Pappuswamy, editor of the journal provided a glimpse of the journal issues and discussed the contents while D.P. Pattanayak launched them online. Sujoy Sarkar, Lecturer-cum- Junior Research Officer of CIIL and Coordinator, ICOLSI-43, presented the conference report.

He said that 164 papers were presented during the three-day conference. G. Umamaheshwara Rao, President, Linguistic Society of India, thanked all the speakers and delegates.

Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL presided over the function. In his address, he said that very soon CIIL will join hands with various government agencies and multinational companies to initiate new ventures aiming at research and development of Indian languages.


