Lingayat seer withdraws nomination

Ending speculation about his reluctance to withdraw from the contest, the Lingayat seer, whose Janata Dal (Secular) candidature has been opposed by various religious heads, finally withdrew his nomination papers on Thursday.

Accompanied by BJP MP and Chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra and few other seers, Sri Shivalinga Shivacharya Swami of Kabbinakanti Mutt of Rattihalli withdrew his nomination papers in Hirekerur. Interestingly, none of the JD(S) workers were present on the occasion.

The Swami had gone incommunicado after filing his nomination papers for the Hirekerur Assembly constituency. Under pressure from religious heads, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had even appealed to him to withdraw his nomination. The Swami who was keen on contesting earlier, reportedly yielded to the pressure by religious heads later.

Speaking to press persons after the withdrawal, he said that as a representative of the chief minster, Mr. Raghavendra had assured to fulfil his demands towards development of the taluk and so he had withdrawn from the contest.

Although the seer had communicated to his aides that he would withdraw from the contest on Tuesday, he had not turned up at the office of the Election officer on Wednesday leading to further speculations.

‘Misuse of political power’

The withdrawal of his nomination was “reflective of misuse of political power and interplay of caste politics,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said. Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, he said the developments should be seen in the backdrop of the recent statements by Mr. Yediyurappa that if the BJP failed to win 8 seats, he would be out of power.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he learnt that seers of various mutts and Mr. Raghavendra had met him and convinced him to withdraw the nomination paper. “This shows the interplay of caste equations and political power that is misused to bring pressure during elections,” he said.

In reply to a question on whether seers should be fielded as candidates in elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the seer himself along with his followers had called him and sought the B form to contest as a JD(S) candidate.”