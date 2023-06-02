HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lingayat mega convention at Hyderabad on June 4

June 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district unit of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has appealed to the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra to join the Lingayat mega convention scheduled at Hyderabad on Sunday.

District president Prabhuling Mahagaonkar said the fight for separate religion status for the Lingayat community will continue. He urged the Telangana government to allocate funds for establishing Basaveshwara statues and Bhavans in various districts across Telangana State.

Meanwhile, Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of the Bhalki Hiremath in Bidar district too appealed to the Lingayat community to participate in the convention and to press the Telangana government to send proposal to Centre for according separate religion status for the Lingayat community in Telangana.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.