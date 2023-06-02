Lingayat mega convention at Hyderabad on June 4

June 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi district unit of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has appealed to the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra to join the Lingayat mega convention scheduled at Hyderabad on Sunday.

District president Prabhuling Mahagaonkar said the fight for separate religion status for the Lingayat community will continue. He urged the Telangana government to allocate funds for establishing Basaveshwara statues and Bhavans in various districts across Telangana State.

Meanwhile, Sri Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of the Bhalki Hiremath in Bidar district too appealed to the Lingayat community to participate in the convention and to press the Telangana government to send proposal to Centre for according separate religion status for the Lingayat community in Telangana.