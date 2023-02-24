ADVERTISEMENT

Lingayat meet in Basavakalyan next month

February 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha is planning a two-day Rashtriya Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana in Basavakalyan in Bidar district starting March 4.

District president of the mahasabha Prabhuling Mahagaonkar and district general secretary R.G. Shetagar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that the Maha Adhiveshana will focus on the injustice meted out to the Lingayat community and demand religious minority status.

Mr. Mahagaonkar clarified that no political representative will be allowed to share the dais nor any religious heads will be a part of the two-day Maha Adhiveshana. The community leaders from neighbouring States, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, those who actively participated and led the Lingayat movement will participate in the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nearly one lakh people from different States are expected to attend the two-day conference, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US