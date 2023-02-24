HamberMenu
Lingayat meet in Basavakalyan next month

February 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha is planning a two-day Rashtriya Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana in Basavakalyan in Bidar district starting March 4.

District president of the mahasabha Prabhuling Mahagaonkar and district general secretary R.G. Shetagar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, said that the Maha Adhiveshana will focus on the injustice meted out to the Lingayat community and demand religious minority status.

Mr. Mahagaonkar clarified that no political representative will be allowed to share the dais nor any religious heads will be a part of the two-day Maha Adhiveshana. The community leaders from neighbouring States, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, those who actively participated and led the Lingayat movement will participate in the conference.

Nearly one lakh people from different States are expected to attend the two-day conference, he added.

