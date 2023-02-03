ADVERTISEMENT

Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana at Basavakalyan on March 4 and 5

February 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Just months before the Assembly elections, the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha is planning a two-day Rashtriya Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana in Basavakalyan of Bidar district from March 4.

District president of the mahasabha Prabhuling Mahagaonkar and district general secretary R.G. Shetagar, addressing a press conference on Thursday, said that the Maha Adhiveshana will pitch Lingayat community issues and seek religious minority status for Lingayat.

Mr .Mahagaonkar clarified that no political representatives will be allowed to share the dais nor any religious heads will be a part of the two-day Maha Adhiveshana. Community leaders from neighbouring States, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and those who actively participated and led the Lingayat movement in 2018 will participate in the conference.

Nearly one lakh people from different States are expected to attend the two-day conference, he added.

