Lingayat issue: Another show of strength in Gadag today

As a reply to the series of conventions in various parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, seeking independent religion status for ‘Lingayata Dharma’, now the stage is set for another show of strength, but this time of the opposite faction, in Gadag on Sunday.

Seer of Rambhapuri Peetha, Sri Veera Someshwara Shivacharya Swami, is leading the opposite faction and according to him the Sunday’s convention is to emphasise that both Veerashaiva and Lingayat are one and the same.

The seers of Pancha Peetha and several of the junior seers have been touring Gadag and surrounding areas since a fortnight and want to put up a great show of strength on Sunday. According to organisers, hundreds of seers of Pancha Peetha and Virakta Mutts are expected to participate in the convention to be held at Vidyadan Samiti Grounds.

Interesting part of the convention would be the likely participation of president of the Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, who till recently was a Cabinet Minister in the present Congress government in the State.

Although Mr. Shamanuru is for independent religion status, he wants it for ‘Veerashaiva- Lingayat’. The Rambhapuri seer has been wavering in his stand for the demand. Initially he claimed that ‘Veerashaiva-Lingayat’ was part of Hinduism, but subsequently said that if they wanted to give independent religion status, it should be given to ‘Veerashaiva- Lingayat’.

The seer has also, along with other seers of Pancha Peethas, has given a representation to the state government seeking reservation under 2A category.

On Saturday, the seers of the Pancha Peetha, held a padayatra as a precursor to the mega convention.

Later in the evening they also held a meeting with legal experts on the resolutions to be passed during the convention on Sunday.