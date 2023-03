March 16, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

A day after a delegation of ‘left’ Dalit leaders met AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa and Allam Veerabhadrappa met him in Delhi on Wednesday seeking more ticket to aspirants from the community to contest the Assembly elections.

They are said to have sought ticket for Lingayat candidates in more than 50 constituencies. Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress ticket aspirants from Mandya also met Mr. Kharge.