Lingaraj Angadi retains post in Dharwad Kannada Sahitya Parishat for third time

In the election to the post of president of Dharwad Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat, which saw a keen contest, Lingaraj Angadi managed to win for the third time in a row, by securing 24 more votes than his nearest rival Ramu Mulagi, his one-time aide.

While Prof. Angadi managed to secure 1,244 votes, Mr. Mulagi, who had sought a chance for a new face, came close with 1,220 votes. The contest was a close one with both Prof. Angadi and Mr. Mulagi either leading or trailing at the completion of every round of counting. In fact, at one point of time, Mr. Mulagi had secured a lead of 70 votes, following which Prof. Angadi came out of the counting centre and left for his home.

At that point of time, Prof. Angadi had secured lead in Alnavar and Navalgund taluks, while Mr. Mulagi had secured lead in Dharwad, Kalghatgi, Kundgol and Annigeri taluks.

However, the fortunes of Prof. Angadi changed a bit when the counting of votes of Hubballi Rural and Urban taluks began. While Hubballi Rural taluk gave a lead to Mr. Mulagi, the two booths of Hubballi Urban taluk gave a big lead to Prof. Angadi, helping him finally win with a margin of 24 votes. Another candidate, Vijayakumar, secured 14 votes, while Nagaraj Kiranagi, who had extended support to Mr. Mulagi, received 15 votes. As many as 18 votes were declared invalid.

After receiving news about his lead, Prof. Angadi came back to the counting centre smiling. “I had thought I have been defeated but the voters have elected me with a warning. I will cautiously lead the parishat for the next five years. Mr. Mulagi is also a good friend. I will take everyone into confidence and work for the cause of Kannada. The existing 85 endowments will be increased to 100,” he said.

Prof. Angadi said that of the eight taluk units in the district, three posts of presidents will be given to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, minority and women. There will be no full five-year term for office-bearers and it will be decided based on their work, he said.

Mr. Mulagi said that he will accept his defeat and continue to render his literary service as before.