Linganamakki reservoir nearing maximum capacity, water being let out

Water from the Linganamakki reservoir in Karnataka’s Sagar taluk is being released into the Sharavathi river as the level is nearing it maximum capacity. On Tuesday, water is being let out at the rate of 15,993 cusecs by lifting 11 gates as the level has reached 1,818.90 ft against the maximum level of 1,819 ft.

Heavy rain continues to lash Hosanagar and Sagar taluks, the catchment areas of the reservoir.

The reservoir is the source for the Sharavathi hydel power project that has an installed capacity to generate 1,469 MW power that includes 1,035 MW from the Sharavathi Generating Station, 240 MW from the Gerusoppa Power Station, 139 MW from the Mahatma Gandhi Power House and 55 MW from the Linganamakki Dam Power House.

The level in Linganamakki reservoir, constructed in 1964, has reached the brim 15 times and the previous instance was in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Jog Falls, located downstream of Linganamakki reservoir where Sharavathi river takes the plunge from a height of 830 ft, has regained its glory, owing to the discharge of water. The waterfalls has four distinct cascades — Raja, Rani, Roarer and Rocket.