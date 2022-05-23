Lineman dies of electrocution in Karnataka’s Belagavi

A lineman of the Hubballi Electric Supply Company was electrocuted in Urubanatti village in Belagavi district on Saturday. Another lineman, who suffered an electric shock, was injured.

Ramesh Holeppagol, 32, suffered a fatal electric shock as he slipped on a power line while repairing a transformer centre in Urubanatti. He died on the spot. It seemed that he was not wearing proper safety equipment, said a police officer.

Dharigouda Wadder, who suffered injuries, has been shifted to a private hospital in Ankalagi. A case has been registered.