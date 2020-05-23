Limited functioning of courts from June 1

Bengaluru

23 May 2020

With COVID-19 lockdown restrictions being partially relaxed, the High Court of Karnataka has decided to commence limited functioning of all courts in the State from June 1.

Announcing that a Standard Operating Procedure would be issued on May 26 for limited functioning of the courts, a notification issued on Saturday urged members of the Bar to send their queries on the Standard Operating Procedure to the Registrar General of the High Court by 11 a.m. on May 27.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice and the senior judges of the High Court will address office bearers of all Bar Associations across the State and the Karnataka State Bar Council in a web meeting on May 27 at 5 p.m., seeking the cooperation of advocates in commencing limited functioning of the courts, the notification said.

