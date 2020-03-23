Likely to impose curfew-like lockdown in Karnataka, call to be taken in the evening: CM

The Karnataka Government will take a call on imposing stricter restrictions similar to what was in place on Sunday till March 31 to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday.

“While all non-essential government establishments will also be closed from today, we are discussing on whether there should be a total shutdown similar to what was in place on Sunday. We will take a call on this after discussing this with Opposition leaders by evening,” he said.

Addressing press persons after a meeting with doctors and experts from private hospitals, the Chief Minister said free food will be served to the poor in Indira Canteens all through the day.

While 1,200 beds will be dedicated for COVID-19 in Victoria hospital, another 1,200 beds will be identified in private hospitals.

Admitting that quarantining people in large numbers has been a huge challenge for the government, he said 30 Fever clinics will be set up in Bengaluru. Primary care will be given in these clinics.

“People should realise the seriousness of the lockdown measures and contribute in preventing the spread of infection to others,” he said.

Stating that private hospitals have agreed to provide staff and ventilators, he said the government will partner with the private sector in this situation.

Following complaints that residents of Bengaluru are not following the lockdown meaures, the government will decide on stricter restrictions by evening.