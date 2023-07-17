Like-minded organisations to come together to chalk out plan to defeat the BJP and Sangh Parivar

July 17, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Citizens for Democracy (CFD), Janandolana Maha Maitri (JMM) and other like-minded organisations have come together to chalk out a long-term programme to defeat the BJP and Sangha Parivar-Fascist forces in the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in various States.

President of CFD S.R. Hiremath told pressperons in Dharwad on Monday that the recent victory by the Congress in the Assembly elections in the State has inspired the organisations to come together and chalk out a plan for fighting the BJP and Sangh Parivar in the long run.

Mr. Hiremath said that a convention of civil societies of Karnataka and Maharashtra and JMM will be organised in Pune on July 22. This apart, a national-level convention to formulate a people’s movement for socio-cultural politics will be organised at Gandhi Peace Foundation in New Delhi soon. And, both these conventions will be based on the inspirations drawn from Sharanas and Sufi saints, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcoming the decision of the Congress government in Karnataka to repeal the APMC (Amendment) Act 2020, Mr. Hiremath demanded the repeal of two more Acts, Karnataka Land Reforms Act (Amendment) 2020 and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020.

“Both should be repealed and the situation should be restored back to what was prior in the BJP government,” he said.

He also said that a three-day event, All India Anubhav Mantap, will be organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on September 22, 23 and 24, to deliberate on democratic agitationns, present scenario and related issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.