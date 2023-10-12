HamberMenu
Like in Indore, wet waste may be processed into CNG in Mysuru

October 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff and others at the Kesare compost plant in Mysuru on Thursday.

Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff and others at the Kesare compost plant in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Even as the compost unit at Kesare here started its operations, the Mysuru City Corporation is mulling over converting wet waste into CNG the technology of which has been implemented at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The Kesare plant has a capacity to recycle 200 tonnes of solid waste into compost. Two other plants – one at Rayankere and another inside the Sewage Farm – are nearing completion and may soon start recycling of waste into compost. The three new plants have a combined capacity of recycling 550 tonnes of waste.

Mayor Shivakumar, who visited the Kesare plant with officials on Thursday, said in addition to the old compost plant at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram here, another plant of 200 tonnes capacity is nearing completion. Mysuru generates about 500 tonnes of solid waste and the plants had been designed to handle an increase in solid waste volumes in the coming years.

He said the MCC was in touch with Indore City Municipal Corporation which has established a plant that converts wet waste into CNG. The MCC has proposed to have such a facility in Mysuru since the city generates about 150 tonnes of wet waste and the remaining was the dry waste.

“We have invited the Indore team to visit Mysuru to discuss the proposal. The company that has established the CNG plant at Indore gives a royalty to the Indore corporation besides supplying CNG to the vehicles of the Indore corporation,” he maintained.

