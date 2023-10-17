Like cricket, other sports too need encouragement, says Azharuddin after inaugurating ITF Dharwad tournament

October 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has said that along with cricket, other sports too need encouragement and support from all quarters. He has called upon the corporate houses and other organisations to encourage all sportspersons through sponsorship.

He was speaking to media persons after inaugurating the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tournament at the Rajadhyaksha Pavilion Courts of the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association in Dharwad on Tuesday.

The former cricketer said that woman sportspersons required more support and encouragement in the form of financial assistance, facilities and coaching, among others, as the requisite support will help them excel in various sports events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Azharuddin lauded the International Tennis Federation, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association and Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association for organising an international tennis tournament at a place other than metro cities.

He said that such initiatives will inspire young talents from mofussil centres and motivate them to put in their best efforts to excel in their chosen sports.

On the ICC World Cup, he said, Indians are the hot favourites for lifting the ICC World Cup and they have started their journey on a high note. “There is no doubt in the Indian team clinching the World Cup and creating a new record,” he said.

He said that with frontline batsmen and ace bowlers in good form, India has become a formidable side and the spinners too have put up a good show in the last couple of months.

On elections in Telangana, Mr. Azharuddin, who is also the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, said that as there is a wave in favour of Congress in Telangana, the party will form a government there on its own this time.

To a query, he clarified that the party will not replicate in Telangana the guarantee schemes announced here, “although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has effectively implemented the schemes in the State”. Every State has its own issues and demands and the Congress will plan its poll strategy accordingly, he said.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who took part in the inauguration along with Mr. Azharuddin, said that in the coming days more such sports events will be organised to encourage youngsters.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and president of DDLTA Gurudatta Hegde, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others were present.

Indian Davis Cup players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Digvijay Pratap Singh are among the main attractions at the tournament which has participants from 12 counties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.