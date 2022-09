ADVERTISEMENT

Two farmers, including a woman, died after being struck by lightning in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old Nandamma Ningappa Sangawar, a native of Chikkanalli village, and 33-year-old Raju Mallikarjun, a native of Devatkal village.

The incident happened when the victims were engaged in agricultural activities in the fields, sources said.