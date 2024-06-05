Lightning strike: Two women die in Arkalgud

Two women died after being struck by lightening at Doddamagge village in Arakalgud taluk on Wednesday. Muttamma, 70, and Puttamma, 63, working in their farm, died, and three more women suffered injuries.

As it started raining heavily in the afternoon, the women working in the field took shelter under a tree. The lightning strike left two of them dead. The injured have been admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Arkalgud MLA A. Manju of the JD(S) visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured people.