GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lightning strike: Two women die in Arkalgud

Published - June 05, 2024 08:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two women died after being struck by lightening at Doddamagge village in Arakalgud taluk on Wednesday. Muttamma, 70, and Puttamma, 63, working in their farm, died, and three more women suffered injuries.

As it started raining heavily in the afternoon, the women working in the field took shelter under a tree. The lightning strike left two of them dead. The injured have been admitted to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Arkalgud MLA A. Manju of the JD(S) visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured people.

Related Topics

Karnataka / death / rains / Environmental disasters / natural disasters / farms / Janata Dal - Secular

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.