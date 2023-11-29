ADVERTISEMENT

Lightning strike: Two die in Bhadravathi

November 29, 2023 10:58 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - Shivamogga

The brothers had been to the paddy field to put up a sound system with which they could avoid wild boars entering the fields

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers died after being struck by lightning near Husansaghatta Junction in Bhadravathi taluk on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Beeru, 35, and Suresh, 32, sons of Vittal, a resident of Gowligara Camp. They were unmarried. The brothers had been to a paddy field to put up a sound system with which they could avoid wild boars entering the fields.

Bhadravathi Rural Police reached the spot after learning about the incident. They suspected that the brothers were struck by lightning by 9 p.m. The relatives found them dead and informed the police.

The bodies have been shifted to a government hospital in Bhadravathi for a post-mortem.

