Lightning strike leaves 16 head of cattle dead

As many as 16 head of cattle, 10 cows and six oxen, were killed after being struck by lightning at Lakshman Nayak Tanda in Kalagi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when Arun Rathod went to an agriculture field along with cattle belonging to different farmers of the tanda, for grazing them.

When it started raining, accompanied by thunder and lightning, 16 head of the 26 cattle were killed as lightning struck them.

Though Arun Rathod took shelter in a dargah nearby, he suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officials from the Revenue Department and the Department of Animal Husbandry visited the spot.

A case has been registered in the Kalagi Police Station.