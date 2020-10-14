Lightning kills man, two goats in Kalaburagi

A 26-year-old man died on the spot after he was struck by lightning in Alolli village of Chittapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ayyappa M. Naduvinakeri.

The incident occurred when Ayyappa Naduvinakeri had been to his agriculture field.

As it started raining, he took shelter under a tree when lightning struck the tree killing Ayyappa Naduvinakeri.

Chittapur Police have registered a case.

Two goats

Two goats belonging to Lakshman Dhangar were killed after being struck by lightning in Kodli village of Chincholi taluk in the district on Monday night.

A case has been registered at the Raktal Police Station.