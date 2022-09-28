Lightning strikes four dead in Yadgir district

Four people, including a woman and her two children, were killed on the spot and one injured after being struck by lightning in M. Hosalli village in Yadgir district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Sabanna, a native of M. Hosalli village, 25-year-old Monamma and her children four-year-old Banu and two-year-old Srinivas from Gajarkot village in Gurmitkal taluk.

The injured identified as 32-year-old Bhimashankar, brother of Monamma’s husband.

Monamma, Bhimashankar, Banu and Srinivas were taking shelter under a tree while Sabanna was working in the field when lightning stuck. An injured Bhimashankar has been shifted to the District General Hospital.s