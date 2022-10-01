Lightning claims 10 lives between April and September in Yadgir

The Union government also took steps and introduced the “Damini” lightning alert App, which monitors all lightning activity which are taking place and alerts people

Lightning in unseasonal and Kharif season rains from April to September 29, 2022 has claimed a total 10 lives including two children in Yadgir district.

Of the ten dead, five female, five male and three each in Shorapur and Gurmitkal taluks followed by two in Yadgir taluk while one each in Hunsagi and Wadagera taluks respectively. In two days, total five people including two children were killed in the lightning incident.

“Direction was given to officials to prepare the report along with postmortem reports and FIR registered in the respective police station. The next kin of each deceased will get ₹5 lakh compensation,” Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Additional Deputy Commissioner has told The Hindu.

In 2019, a total of nine people were killed in similar lightning incident.

It is pertinent to say here that majority of the victims are farmers. The remaining are shepherds and common people.

While issuing an important message to people, more particularly to farmers, R.P. Jai Prakash , Senior Scientist and Head, Indian Council of Agricultural Research ( ICAR)- Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kawadimatti in Yadgir district, has stated that people should sit on low-pitched ground or if there is no low-pitched areas, sit with holding head between two knees as this position will avoid possible damage in the brain and heart.

He advised to avoid taking shelter under trees and maintain distance from hedge and wire. Mr. Jai Prakash further suggested to avoid using electronic equipment while raining or lightning.

The Union government also took steps and introduced the “Damini” lightning alert App, which monitors all lightning activity which are taking place and alerts people about lightning, within a radius of 30 km to 45 km from the GPS location at least 15 minutes before it strikes.

“People especially farmers should download the app to be aware of any lightning that may occur, by entering the name, cell phone number, address with pin code number and job details in the App,” Shilpa. V, Subject matter specialist of Agro Meteorology department in ( ICAR)- Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kawadimatti, said.