Light to moderate rainfall expected in Bengaluru on March 17, 18

March 15, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

While rainfall occurred in some places over coastal and south interior parts of the State on Wednesday, light moderate rainfall is expected in Bengaluru on March 17 and 18.

According to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the next 24 hours, rain and thunderstorms are very likely to occur at isolated places over the State.

A few places in interior Karnataka and some places over coastal Karnataka are also expected to see rain and thundershowers in the next 48 hours.

Light to moderate

In Bengaluru, the IMD is expecting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on March 17 and 18.

“We expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on March 17 and 18. There is a 50 to 60% probability that there may be light to moderate storms in Bengaluru on these two days,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD.

Mr. Prasad added that it was quite common to have thunderstorm activity this time of the year — the pre-monsoon season.

“There is a trough now. The trough from south interior Karnataka to Konkan now runs from north interior Tamil Nadu to Konkan across interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above the mean sea level. Due to this, some places may witness rainfall and thunderstorms,” Mr. Prasad added

Other parts of Karnataka

The IMD forecasts that thunderstorms are likely to occur over Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts of north interior Karnataka, and over Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chickballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts of south interior Karnataka in the next 48 hours.