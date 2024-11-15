Light Rail Transit between Hubballi and Dharwad being considered: Santosh Lad

Labour Minister and district in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad has said that the proposal on introducing Light Rail Transit (LRT) between Hubballi and Dharwad in place of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) was being contemplated and further steps would be taken after discussion with officials.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Lad said that a clear picture on LRT would emerge after a month after the pros and cons of the project were discussed threadbare. He said that he had held discussions on the quality of the works completed under Smart City Scheme and handing over the same to the municipal corporation and another meeting would be held next month.

Mr. Lad said that efforts were required to encourage patients to get treated at ESI Hospitals by providing advanced treatment. There were around 40 lakh ESI beneficiaries and there was need for hi-tech medical equipment and quality treatment at ESI hospitals. A plea for additional grants had been submitted to the Union government, he said.

Mr. Lad expressed confidence that guarantee schemes would help the ruling party win the bypolls in the State. The BJP, which had expertise in Operation Lotus had been trying hard for the last 16 months to topple the government but had failed, he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he sought to know where were the 100 smart cities that BJP had promised. The roads laid and airports built during BJP regime had suffered damages within no time. Buildings built by the BJP governments were collapsing in 10-11 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer the public on these issues, he said.

Taking exception to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s comment on Justice John Michael D’Cunha, he sought to know whether someone could make such disparaging remarks against judges and judiciary.