ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition BJP in Karnataka comes down heavily on Siddaramaiah’s announcement on hijab

December 23, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok said that the Congress government was trying to sow the seeds of religious identity politics in classrooms with this move

The Hindu Bureau

In 2022, the previous BJP government banned wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement that the government will withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok said that the Congress government was trying to sow the seeds of religious identity politics in classrooms with this move.

ALSO READ
Karnataka Chief Minister says he has asked for withdrawal of order banning hijab in classrooms

“We want the children in classrooms to feel equal and so there are uniforms prescribed. We will fight this tooth and nail,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State’s coffers are empty and the ruling party MLAs are themselves saying not a single stone has been laid for works in the State since this government has come to power. With no funds for development, Siddaramaiah is trying to distract the people ahead of Lok Sabha elections,” Mr. Ashok said.

The reaction comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that he ordered lifting of the restrictions on wearing hijab, while observing that choice of dress and food is personal.

ALSO READ
Karnataka hijab ban | Individual’s belief matters in religious issues, agree judges

Case background

The hijab row broke out in the State in January, 2022, when six girl students in a government pre-university college in Udupi were barred from sitting in the class with hijab.

This soon spread to other colleges in the district and later other districts as well, even as a section of Hindu students started sporting saffron shawls.

The State government took a decision to empower college managements to prescribe uniforms, including imposing a ban on hijab, which was upheld by the Karnataka High Court. However, a split verdict in the Supreme Court meant the issue remains unresolved and the petition by students who were not allowed to wear hijab in classrooms has now been transferred to a three-judge bench. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US