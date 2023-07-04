Lifetime Achievement Award for doctors Yalgi, Konnur

July 04, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) honoured two senior doctors Bharatraj P. Yalgi and S.V. Konnur with the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the Doctors Day programme in Hubballi on Sunday.

In the programme held at IMA House, consulting pathologist and AIDS counsellor Dr. Yalgi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in creating awareness about AIDS and HIV and Dr. Konnur for his contribution to society as family physician and his social service through various organisations.

B.C. Roy Award

Meanwhile, noted pathologist from Hubballi Murlidhar Rao was honoured with the Dr. B.C. Roy State Award on Saturday by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao and Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil at a function organised by IMA Karnataka State Branch in Bengaluru.

