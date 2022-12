December 14, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST

U Rise Vedic Sangeetha Academy conferred lifetime achievement awards on R. Visweswaran, a veteran musicologist, and Vasundhara Doraswamy, renowned danseuse, in Mysuru on Wednesday. The event was held at Karnataka State Dr.Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University and Nagesh V.Bettakote, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, was the chief guest.