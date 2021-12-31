Karnataka

Life term for murder

A Hassan court convicted a person accused of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides a penalty of ₹45,000. Rajashekhar of Gundkanahalli in Arsikere taluk murdered Lathamani of Giribommanahalli on July 23, 2014. They were in a relationship and when differences broke out, Rajashekhar took Lathamani to Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru taluk, where he murdered her.

The incidnet came to light after Lathamani’s parents filed a missing complaint with Arsikere police. The police during the investigation found that Rajashekhar murdered her and took away her jewellery worth over ₹40,000.

The police arrested him and submitted a charge sheet to court. The Second Additional District and Sessions Judge pronounced the judgment on Friday.


