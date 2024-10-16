GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Life-saving surgeries performed on accident victims in Belagavi hospital

Published - October 16, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors and their team with a patient who underwent spinal surgery at Shree Ortho and Trauma Centre in Belagavi recently.

Doctors and their team with a patient who underwent spinal surgery at Shree Ortho and Trauma Centre in Belagavi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at Shree Ortho and Trauma Centre (SOTC) in Belagavi performed life-saving surgeries on two patients recently.

Surgeons conducted spinal surgeries on the two patients from poor families. The patients were cured and discharged, with most of their normal routine actions restored.

Krishna Patil suffered severe injuries due to a road accident. A team of doctors led by Devagouda I., Sagar Nadkarni, D. Anand, S.M. Kotrashetty, Pratap Ravindranath and Girish Hiremath performed two surgeries on him.

His treatment was free under the Harish Scheme where any accident victim who gets admitted in the first 24 hours of the accident is treated without any fee.

Shettappa Patil, a 45-year-old farmer from Chandagad in Maharashtra, suffered neck injuries. His limbs were not mobile and had lost sense.

The surgeons immediately performed a Cervical and Dorsal Spine Fusion procedure to review the patient helping him survive the catastrophe.

Any delay could have caused spinal shock, render the patient paralytic permanently and even spinal cord oedema and death, Dr. Devagouda said.

Published - October 16, 2024 10:55 pm IST

