Life-saving drug launched to treat blood loss during child birth

KLE Society and Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Societies of India (FOGSI) launched a life-saving drug for pregnant women at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) in Belagavi on Friday.

Society president Prabhakar Kore announced that this was a global launch event of room temperature stable (RTS) Carbetocin drug used to treat blood loss after child birth (post-natal haemorrhage).

He said that the first injection of RTS Carbetocin was administered at KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital on Friday. The drug has been developed by Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

The drug launch was organised by JNMC Women’s and Children’s Health Research Unit and KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (Deemed-to-be-University) at KLE Centenary Convention Centre.

JNMC Women’s and Childen’s Health Research Unit has donated 1,000 medication ampules to KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital, he said.

Consultant OBGYN and Medical Director, Divakar’s Speciality Hospital, Bengaluru, and Co-Chair of FIGO Pregnancy and NCD Committee, Hema Divakar said that the aim of gynaecologists around the country is to see that not a single woman died during child birth. Most such deaths are caused by blood loss. Hitherto, oxytocin drug was used to treat this condition. But it needed low temperature maintenance. This is the first time that a drug is being used that can be stored at room temperature, she said. She recalled her two-decade-old association with KLE Society.

FOGSI president Shanta Kumari, FOGSI past vice-president Sheela Mane, Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association president Basavaraj Sajjan, Ferring Pharmaceuticals representatives Sudheendra Kulkarni, Bhavin Vaid, Vishal Shah, Oleg Zurov, Moniqquue Blom and Alok Dev were present.

KAHER Vice-Chancellor Vivek A. Saoji, KAHER Director-Research Shivaprasad Goudar, KAHER Registrar V.A. Kothiwale, JNMC principal N.S. Mahatashetti, researcher N.V. Honnungar, Professor of OBGYN Yeshita V. Pujar, Associate Professor of Community Medicine Avinash Kavi and others were among the attendees.