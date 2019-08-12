Life returning to normality in flood-affected Dharwad

People’s life in Dharwad district that bore the brunt of torrential rain and floods in the last nine days is returning to normality as rain has subsided.

Rainfall on Saturday and Sunday were comparatively less and it has helped recede the water levels in the rivulets, streams and tanks here. Floods that hit the district after nearly 10 years has wrecked the lives of people bringing along with them untold miseries, loss of life and property, while ruining agriculture and other sources of livelihood both in urban and rural areas.

The toll rose to four as the body of Basappa Jyoteppa Patil (54) of Siddapur village, who was washed away in the waters of Kallapur-Veerapur stream, was traced on Sunday. During floods, 21 villages, — 12 in Navalgund taluk, five in Dharwad and two each in Alnavar and Hubballi Rural taluks — were totally submerged forcing the people to move to safety en masse.

After tackling the natural disaster, the district administration is focussing more on post-disaster management. Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa visited several parts of the district to receive first hand information about the losses caused by floods and interact with the affected people. She visited Shiraguppi and Ingalahalli villages and heard the flood victims and consoled them.

Ms. Deepa instructed the officials to see that compensation for victims was distributed without delay. She also inspected facilities being provided to inmates at rehabilitation centres. The villagers brought to her notice problems caused due to power cuts and appealed to her to arrange for kerosene for lighting lamps. Ms. Deepa promised that she would arrange for distribution of kerosene from the Department of Food and Civil Supplies.

The district administration has expedited surveying losses and distributing compensation to victims. According to officials, a total of 7,931 houses have been damaged in the district and ₹ 2.21 crore compensation provided to owners of 3,028 houses. Besides, ₹ 3.33 lakh has been provided for the loss of 187 head of cattle, the officials said.

A large number of flood-affected people continued to stay in rehabilitation centres even as rain and floods subsided. Residents of Alnavar town, who have been shifted to Dharwad, are still staying at the rehabilitation centre. Similarly, residents of catchment areas of the Bennihalla and the Tuprihalla rivulets too have continued their stay at the rehabilitation centre as the inflow of water in these streams is yet to subside completely. A total of 23,000 people have been provided shelter in 94 rehabilitation centres throughout the district.

Along with government agencies, several political and voluntary organisations and individuals have extended help to the flood victims. The former Mayor Shivu Hiremath has reached out to residents of Holealur and the inmates of the Jnanasindhu School for visually challenged children who were affected by floods. Jeevi Kalabalaga, an artists forum of Hubballi, has donated mosquito nets, saris and other essential commodities. Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist have distributed food to nearly 200 affected families of slums here. Several organisations and individuals are offering donations to the Flood Relief Centre set up by the district administration at Akkana Balaga auditorium.