Life of police personnel has improved with salaries comparable to IT industry: Araga

State government is committed to modernising police force, says Home Minister

The State government is committed to modernising the police force, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of the first batch of constables trained at the Karnataka State Reserve Police Training School in Kangrali village.

He said that the department is getting hi-tech equipment to solve crime. “We are also investing in vehicles and other amenities to maintain law and order. The quality of life of personnel has improved. Salaries and allowances of police officers and constables are comparable to those in IT companies,” he said.

“As much as 40% of our personnel now have government quarters that are 2 BHK flats. Personnel and family members have health insurance and other benefits. There are several welfare schemes for police and their families,” he said. The government will invest more to strengthen the cyber crime division, he said.

The human resource in the department is continually improving, the Minister said. The first batch of 171 constables contained 85 graduates and 18 post-graduates and some ITI and diploma holders too, he said.

He asked officers and personnel to be prepared to face modern day challenges in investigation and law and order. The job of the police is as sacred as that of the soldier on the border. While the soldier guards the border, the constable keeps society safe and peaceful, he said.

The Minister gave away awards to Sharat S.V. and Ningappa Managavi who won the first and second prizes in outdoor events. Shreedhar Korti and Vishal Katti won the first two prizes in indoor events. Dharmesh Kumar and Chandan M.C. won the first two prizes in shooting. Ravutappa Kolkar won the all-round best trainee award.

The Minister inaugurated a self-defence training course for women in the training school. Residents of the districts can approach the centre for such training, he said. The school faculty, in association with the Belgavi Karate Club, will train over 500 girls and women in Karate and Judo, he said.

Additional Director-General of Police, KSRP, Alok Kumar read out a report. School principal Ramesh Borgave, Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar, Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi, KSRP Commandant Hamza Hussain and others were present.