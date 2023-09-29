September 29, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The call for Karnataka Bandh evoked little response in the districts of Kittur Karnataka on Friday with life going on as usual. The bandh was restricted to demonstrations of different kinds at traffic junctions.

As there was no holiday declared for schools and colleges, public transport buses and autorickshaws operated like on a normal day and students attended classes without any hindrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources from various schools confirmed that they did not see any dip in attendance on Friday.

In Hubballi and Dharwad, services of public transport, autorickshaws and private buses remained unaffected and shops and commercial establishments operated as usual. The only exception was that of shops owned by Marwadi traders, which remained shut.

At Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle, various pro-Kannada and farmers organisations staged demonstrations carrying empty plastic pots and water bottles to signify that the State did not have water to give it to others.

The protestors staged a dharna, raised slogans and had their breakfast sitting in front of the equestrian statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma. They symbolically stopped BRTS bus and when they tried to stop other buses and prolong their protest, they were taken into preventive custody and released later.

In Dharwad, protestors staged a similar protest, which was restricted to demonstrations. In both the cities, the police personnel outnumbered the protestors.

In Haveri, Hosamani Siddappa Circle witnessed demonstrations early in the morning resulting in some shops and commercial establishments remaining closed for some time. The protestors prevented movement of buses from the NWKRTC bus station for some time. Subsequently, the police took them into custody to clear the road for traffic.

In Gadag, the portrait of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was burnt and the protestors performed the funeral rituals of all members of Parliament elected from the State accusing them of failing to stand up for the State.

In Belagavi, a protest by pro-Kannada groups delayed the operation of buses from the central bus stand by a few minutes. But the inter-city and intracity bus movement was restored to normal soon.

Private vehicles moved around the city freely. Government and private offices and shops were open. Police made special security arrangements for the Ganesha idol immersion procession through the main streets by helping them avoid the streets in which protests were being held.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members staged a protest by pouring alcohol on the images of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and tearing up images of Mr. Stalin.

Similar protests were held in the districts of Bagalkot and Vijayapura.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT