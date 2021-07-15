Life imprisonment for acid attack on woman

The four convicts.

Hassan

15 July 2021 15:17 IST

Four convicts also told to pay a penalty of ₹5 lakh each

The second additional district and sessions judge in Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, on July 15, sentenced four people, who were convicted of throwing acid on a woman, to life imprisonment and a penalty of ₹5 lakh each.

The convicts are Ganesh, 36, Mohammed Kabir, 30, Vinod Kumar, 38, and Abdul Majid, 38. They threw acid at Sumana, who was running a beauty parlour at Menase near Sringeri, on April 18, 2015.

Advertising

Advertising

Ganesh, the prime accused, wanted to marry Sumana. After she turned him down, he threatened to spoil her life. Sumana had separated from her husband, and Ganesh was said to be the reason for differences between the couple.

Following the acid attack, Sumana lost one eye and had to undergo 18 surgeries. Now, she is working as a contract labourer in the Agriculture Department of Karnataka.

Sudheer M. Hegde, who was then Police Inspector of Sringeri, investigated the case and filed a charge sheet.

B.S. Mamatha, who represented the prosecution in court, told The Hindu, “The court has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment, besides imposing a penalty of ₹5 lakh each. The total amount (₹20 lakh) will be given to the victim as compensation.”