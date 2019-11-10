Life goes on as usual in Mysuru

It was business as usual in Mysuru on Saturday when the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement on the Ayodhya dispute.

Except for the closure of schools and colleges, life was normal in most parts of the city. While shops and business establishments mostly remained open, public transport, including autorickshaws and buses plied as usual. As it was a second Saturday, it was a regular holiday for government offices and banks.

Soon after news came on Friday night that the judgement was to be delivered on Saturday, the city police beefed up security and imposed ban orders. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which came into effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday, will remain in force till 6 a.m. on Monday.

However, Eid Milad celebrations and poojas pertaining to the month of Shravana have been exempted from the ban orders. “No celebrations or protests over the Supreme Court verdict will be allowed”, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj told The Hindu that no trouble was reported from anywhere in Mysuru on Saturday. “The city remained peaceful. Leaders from both communities had appealed for calm,” he said.

The police had posted personnel outside all places of worship as a precautionary measure, besides beefing up security in sensitive areas.

About 80% of the 3,500 police force had been deployed on Saturday, Mr. Muthuraj said, adding that the estimated 2,000 law and order police force in the city was assisted by about 1,000 personnel from the City Armed Reserve (CAR), and personnel from other wings.

The police has also established checkpoints on the outskirts to check vehicles entering the city.