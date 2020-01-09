Life goes on as usual in Belagavi

The nationwide strike had little impact on life in Belagavi on Wednesday. Buses operated as usual. Schools and colleges remained open and government and private offices and shops functioned normally.

Members of various trade unions took out a rally against what they called the anti-labour, anti-public sector, and anti-poor policies of the Union government.

They walked on one side of the national highway from Sambhaji Circle to Rani Chennamma Circle. They held posters and banners against disinvestment and sale of public sector undertakings. They shouted slogans against the sale of Sir India and BPCL. They shouted slogans against the weakening of public sector undertakings.

They formed a human chain at Rani Chennamma Circle for a few minutes. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and dispersed. A similar protest was held in Chikkodi on Wednesday. Members of trade unions and anganwadi workers gathered in large numbers at the Government High School grounds. They shouted slogans against attempts at privatisation of public sector units and the alleged disregard to labour rights.

Leaders like Manda Nevgi, Nagesh Sateri, Yallubai Sheegihalli, G.V. Kulkarni, Pundalik Kurbet, C.S. Bidnal, Saroja Kamble, Lakshmi Nayak, and others were present.