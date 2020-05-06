Life getting back to normal in Vijayapura

After the State government announced certain relaxations for Orange zone, which includes Vijayapura, life is gradually returning to normal with several standalone and neighbourhood shops resuming business.

Roads which were looking almost empty in the last one-and-a-half months have now come back to life with people moving and coming out of their homes, primarily for shopping.

Many, mainly small shop owners, who had lost a good deal of business owing to lockdown, are now heaving a sigh of relief as they are now able to do some business.

“Unlike big shops that have higher earnings, people like us have limited earnings thus limited savings. Life had become tough as we were running out of savings, but I could now hope for earnings,” said Mahesh Gadale, a small garment shop owner. Since wearing mask when going out has been made mandatory, everyone was seen with them in the main market at M.G. Circle.

Residents of different colonies of the city who had voluntarily put up barricades in their localities to prevent mass movement of people removed them to allow vehicle movement. The Traffic Police re-started traffic signal lights which had been stopped during strict lockdown. While a majority of services have re-started, the restrictions continued to be in place in the containment zone of the city from where most of the COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, services of autorickshaws and public transport buses remained suspended.