‘Life expectancy of pourakarmikas lower than general population’

March 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The life expectancy of pourakarmikas was lower than the average life expectancy of the general population, as per a report.

This was stated by the Safai Karmachari Commission chairman M. Shivanna here on Monday. He said given the hazardous nature of their work they tend to contract skin diseases and kidney issues.

Though safety kits and equipment have been distributed to those engaged in hazardous jobs, not all were using it and hence efforts should be made to comply with safety norms, said Mr. Shivanna.