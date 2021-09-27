Life as usual in Bidar; farmers perform rituals in Koppal

KALABURAGI

27 September 2021 19:55 IST

The bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha and trade unions on Monday showed no significant impact in Bidar with shops, commercial establishments and local transport operating as usual.

Members of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Bhim Army holding placards assembled at various junctions and also at B.R. Ambedkar Circle. At Bhagat Singh Circle, the protestors tried to block the road. However, the police foiled their attempt. But other than that there was no impact of the bandh in the city.

They took out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding that the Centre withdraw the three farm laws. They said that these farm laws are passed to benefit big companies. They demanded that the Centre fix the minimum support price (MSP) based on M.S. Swaminathan Committee report. The agitators also opposed the government’s move to privatise public sector units.

In Humnabad, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Samyukta Pragatipara Sanghatane Horata Samanvaya Samiti and Bhim Army took out a protest march on the main streets and blocked the Mumbai-Hyderabad National Highway 65 on the outskirts of the town for an hour.

In Koppal

In Karatagi of Koppal district, protesting farmers dressed up a man, who had worn a mask depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face, as a woman and performed traditional rituals to register their opposition to the farm laws.

During the protest demonstration as part of the bandh, a few farmers dressed up the man as a woman with a sari and bangles. Some woman farmers then performed some traditional rituals, including putting some grain in the cloth around the waist and waving an Arati plate, to symbolically express their discontent against the Prime Minister’s insensitivity towards farmers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is introducing one law after the other and taking one initiative after the other that are destroying the lives of farmers, workers and other toiling masses. He wants to help big corporate companies to flourish at the cost of the common people. He is deliberately ignoring farmers who have been protesting on the Delhi border for the last several months. We condemn his attitude towards farmers and demand the complete repeal of the three anti-farmer laws immediately,” Sharanegowda Doddamani, a leader associated with the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said during the agitation.