Licenses of 22 ration shops suspended in Bidar district

September 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Bidar district administration has suspended the license of 22 ration shops across the district after finding irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and collecting amounts for taking photographs, fingerprints and biometric details of the ration card seekers.

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy stated that the team of officials from Food and Civil Supplies Department raided the shops after receiving the complaints about several irregularities. Besides collecting ₹10 for biometric, the ration shop owners were providing less amounts of rice to the card holders than what they were eligible for and the owners failed to maintain proper stock registers and bill books.

Out of 22 shops for which the license is suspended, eleven are from Bidar city, four from Bidar Rural, four in Humnabad taluk, and three in Bhalki taluk.

The officials also raided six different locations in the district and seized 1793.46 quintal of rice stock worth ₹53.54 lakh and registered 32 cases. They also seized 228 LPG cylinders, which are illegally stocked.