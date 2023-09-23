HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Licenses of 22 ration shops suspended in Bidar district

September 23, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar district administration has suspended the license of 22 ration shops across the district after finding irregularities in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and collecting amounts for taking photographs, fingerprints and biometric details of the ration card seekers.

Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy stated that the team of officials from Food and Civil Supplies Department raided the shops after receiving the complaints about several irregularities. Besides collecting ₹10 for biometric, the ration shop owners were providing less amounts of rice to the card holders than what they were eligible for and the owners failed to maintain proper stock registers and bill books.

Out of 22 shops for which the license is suspended, eleven are from Bidar city, four from Bidar Rural, four in Humnabad taluk, and three in Bhalki taluk. 

The officials also raided six different locations in the district and seized 1793.46 quintal of rice stock worth ₹53.54 lakh and registered 32 cases. They also seized 228 LPG cylinders, which are illegally stocked.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Gulbarga

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.