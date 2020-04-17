Karnataka

Licenses of 10 shops suspended

The Hassan Deputy Commissioner has suspended the licenses of 10 fair price shops in the district following complaints of unfair practices while distributing foodgrains to beneficiaries.

R. Girish, Deputy Commissioner, in a press release on Friday, said the State government had released foodgrains for April and May for distribution to the beneficiaries. There were complaints against some shopkeepers about collecting money for foodgrains, irregularities in weighing, and forcing the beneficiaries to purchase other items.

Based on the complaints, licenses of four shops located in Hassan city, two in Hassan taluk, three in Channarayapatna taluk, and one in Arsikere has been suspended, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 7:09:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/licenses-of-10-shops-suspended/article31368356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY