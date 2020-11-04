LIC pensioners stage dharna in Dharwad

Seeking improvements in pensionary benefits, members of the LIC Retired Employees Association staging a dharna in Dharwad.

04 November 2020

Seeking improvements in pensionary benefits, members of the LIC Retired Employees Association staged a dharna in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Led by president of the Dharwad unit of the association N.S. Datar and general secretary B.N. Poojary, the pensioners sought immediate acceptance of the recommendations of the LIC Board on improving pensionary benefits.

They staged the dharna in front of the office of LIC of India in Dharwad and sought grant of Family Pension at 30 % of salary and reckoning of basic pension on the last drawn salary, for pension computation.

They said that the LIC Board had sent the recommendations to the Union government for approval a year ago but the issuance of notification on the recommendations had not been done so far.

Addressing the protesting pensioners, the office-bearers of the association said that at the prevalent terms and conditions, family pensioners would draw a meagre sum, not enough for a decent living. And, because of the delay in notification, they have lost out on increased family pension benefits, they said.

They said that family pensioners had been deprived of what had been enjoyed by government and RBI pensioners and urged the government to immediately fulfil their demand. They urged the government to immediately issue the notification and help the insurance pensioners.