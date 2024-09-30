LIC donates ₹1 crore to Kidwai on completion of 100 bone marrow transplants

Recognising the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology for completing 100 life-saving bone marrow transplants, Life Insurance Corporation’s (Bengaluru Zone -2) has donated a sum of ₹1 crore to the institute.

In this regard, institute administrator Naveen Bhat Y. and the LIC Regional Manager of Hyderabad South Zone G.V. Ramaiah signed the incentive letter on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramaiah said that LIC will continue to encourage the organisation to provide quality services to poor patients.

LIC Bengaluru South Central Zone Regional Manager (Marketing Division) Ravikumar, LIC South Central Zone Zone Manager Puneeth Kumar, Hospital Medical Superintendent T. Naveen, Head of the Department of Medicine Suresh Babu, and others were present.

