Library to be jointly funded by MCC, MUDA, Dept. of Libraries

The library to be built in Rajiv Nagar in Mysuru will be jointly funded by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Department of Libraries.

A joint statement released by MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh and Deputy Director of Department of Libraries Manjunath B. said the construction will be carried out by Nirmithi Kendra.

The officials said they had not sought donations from the public for constructing the library, but decided to open an exclusive bank account and keep the donations which were being raised from the public for the sake of transparency and accountability.

The three departments were individually as well as jointly financially stable enough to take up the work.

The bank account had so far collected ₹9,124 as at 12.30 p.m. on April 20 and a decision on how the amount is to be utilised will be taken at a meeting of the City Central Library Authority’s Sub-Committee constituted for the construction of the library.

Donors wishing to contribute to the library have been asked to preferably donate books, furniture, computers and other essential items instead of money.

The joint statement by the officials also clarified that there is no compulsion on the amount collected through online crowdfunding to be deposited into the bank account opened by the authorities.

The amount raised through crowdfunding can also be used for buying any items for the library or be deposited in any Central government scheme or bank deposit scheme for payment of monthly honorarium to Syed Ishaq, whose original library was burnt down.

Meanwhile, the official statement said that April 23 had been fixed as the date for laying the foundation stone for the libraryto coincide with World Book Day. But, in view of the recent restrictions imposed by the government on organising functions, a clarification had been sought from the Deputy Commissioner. A decision will be taken after receiving a reply from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the statement said.